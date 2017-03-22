Couple accused of hiring hitman to kill their exes appear in
A Houston veterinarian and her boyfriend are charged with trying to hire a hitman to kill their exes. Valerie McDaniel, who runs the Montrose Veterinary Clinic, and Leon Jacob, are being held in the Harris County Jail without bail.
