Cops: Man stole $1.2M worth of goods ...

Cops: Man stole $1.2M worth of goods at SE Texas airports

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

A man accused of stealing more than $1.2 million worth of items at airports across Southeast Texas has been arrested, authorities announced on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Woodlands Township seats new directors, ele... Thu Texxy 1
News 21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: Mous... Thu Royalty Pharts 1
News Popular skatepark reopens after renovations Mar 14 PopularPhartss 1
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Conroe Mar 14 Jason 1
News Spring Break to start off with cooler temps Mar 13 SpringPharts 1
Jason Burkett (Oct '12) Mar 6 Dirty1 30
News Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla... Mar 6 ChartPhartss 1
See all Conroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conroe Forum Now

Conroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Conroe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,509 • Total comments across all topics: 279,619,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC