Continue reading Some Texas families feel pressure to take STAAR no matter what

Some parents whose children missed class during STAAR testing this week say they feel bullied by educators who showed up at homes unannounced or threatened to put high-achieving students in summer school. The anecdotal reports come as educators face increasing pressure to get students to perform well on the high-stakes tests, which determine how a school is graded by the state, and can factor into whether a principal remains at a campus, how a teacher is evaluated and what resources are given to a school.
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|T.W. Wilson
|Apr 5
|tim wilson
|1
|NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p...
|Apr 3
|Sarge
|9
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr 2
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10)
|Apr 1
|cwballard46
|104
|Texas woman leads police on 100mph chase
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|1
|Free Pickleball 101 Clinic
|Mar 18
|cabeuser
|1
|The Woodlands Township seats new directors, ele...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
