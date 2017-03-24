Bassmaster Classic Day 1: Brent Ehrler sits in first after landing 9-pound, 12-ounce monster

In the heavyweight championship of bass fishing, it was a few relative unknowns who packed the heaviest punch to finish up Day 1 of the Bassmaster Classic on Houston's Lake Conroe . Redlands, Calif., resident Brent Ehrler, in just his second career Bassmaster Classic, put together a 23-pound, 3-ounce stringer thanks to a massive 9-pound, 12-ounce bass he netted from the turbulent waters Friday as winds gusted up to 30 mph with some light rain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.