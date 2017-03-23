Ballard M. Turner of Conroe

Ballard M. Turner of Conroe

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: EParis Extra

Ballard M. Turner was born on October 16, 1921 to Claude Milton Turner and Minnie Agatha Turner in Tigertown, Tx. He went home to be with his heavenly father on March 18, 2017 at the age of 95. He was a veteran of WW2, signing up after graduation from Paris High School in 1942.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas woman leads police on 100mph chase Sat Texxy 1
Free Pickleball 101 Clinic Mar 18 cabeuser 1
News The Woodlands Township seats new directors, ele... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News 21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: Mous... Mar 16 Royalty Pharts 1
News Popular skatepark reopens after renovations Mar 14 PopularPhartss 1
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Conroe Mar 14 Jason 1
News Spring Break to start off with cooler temps Mar 13 SpringPharts 1
See all Conroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conroe Forum Now

Conroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Conroe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,942 • Total comments across all topics: 279,860,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC