Aaron Watson will record his RodeoHouston performance for a live
The Texas country star, whose new album "Vaquero" was just released, plans to record his March 7 performance for a live CD and DVD. "Houston Rodeo, what do you say we make a LIVE CD & DVD next Tuesday?! It's been an amazing week with the release of VAQUERO and I couldn't think of a better place to celebrate than at "The World's Biggest Rodeo Show"! he wrote on Instagram .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Burkett (Oct '12)
|8 hr
|Dirty1
|30
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|Mon
|ChartPhartss
|1
|Sam Houston Will Take the Stage at Rising Stars...
|Sat
|Stage pharts
|1
|Review: Grand Prize Roofing
|Mar 3
|Misty
|1
|Taken
|Feb 25
|Taken
|1
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Feb 24
|WatchPhartz
|1
|Dead or Alive I am searching for my Dad
|Feb 21
|terridear1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC