Aaron Watson will record his RodeoHou...

Aaron Watson will record his RodeoHouston performance for a live

Wednesday Mar 1

The Texas country star, whose new album "Vaquero" was just released, plans to record his March 7 performance for a live CD and DVD. "Houston Rodeo, what do you say we make a LIVE CD & DVD next Tuesday?! It's been an amazing week with the release of VAQUERO and I couldn't think of a better place to celebrate than at "The World's Biggest Rodeo Show"! he wrote on Instagram .

