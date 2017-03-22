22-year-old Conroe woman found dead i...

22-year-old Conroe woman found dead inside master bedroom

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Chron

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman whose body was found Tuesday afternoon inside a Conroe home. Deputies were responding to a welfare check around 12:30 p.m. at the residence in the 12200 block of Sweet Bay Street, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jason Burkett (Oct '12) Mon Dirty1 30
News Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla... Mon ChartPhartss 1
News Sam Houston Will Take the Stage at Rising Stars... Mar 4 Stage pharts 1
Review: Grand Prize Roofing Mar 3 Misty 1
Taken Feb 25 Taken 1
News Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston Feb 24 WatchPhartz 1
Dead or Alive I am searching for my Dad Feb 21 terridear1 1
See all Conroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conroe Forum Now

Conroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Conroe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,069 • Total comments across all topics: 279,389,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC