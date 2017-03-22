22-year-old Conroe woman found dead inside master bedroom
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman whose body was found Tuesday afternoon inside a Conroe home. Deputies were responding to a welfare check around 12:30 p.m. at the residence in the 12200 block of Sweet Bay Street, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Burkett (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Dirty1
|30
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|Mon
|ChartPhartss
|1
|Sam Houston Will Take the Stage at Rising Stars...
|Mar 4
|Stage pharts
|1
|Review: Grand Prize Roofing
|Mar 3
|Misty
|1
|Taken
|Feb 25
|Taken
|1
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Feb 24
|WatchPhartz
|1
|Dead or Alive I am searching for my Dad
|Feb 21
|terridear1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC