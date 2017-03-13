$1.2M bond for man who allegedly tortured, sexually assaulted
Gregory Kocian , 32, was arrested in Southwest Houston by the U.S. Marshal's Office and Montgomery County Sheriff's SWAT deputies Friday after being charged with first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault. The victim, a 44-year-old Conroe woman, heard her dogs barking in the early morning hours of March 1 at her home in the 10600 block of Royal Adrian Drive, detectives said.
