UTT Nursing Alumna to Serve on Nation...

UTT Nursing Alumna to Serve on National Committee

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: East Texas Review

Dr. Desha Makiya of Conroe has been selected by The American Nurses Association Center for Ethics and Human Rights to serve on an advisory committee to the Moral Resilience Professional Issues Panel. According to the panel, the goal of strengthening moral resilience is to address the phenomena of moral distress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Texas Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 19 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
Shari Graham Wed FutureMrs 1
alpheus adams [nickname frenchy] Feb 7 GravyPhartz 8
Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10) Feb 6 Jenny 103
Should Judge Tracy Gilbert be removed from office? (Jul '11) Feb 6 Neighbor 174
Review: Accur-A/C Feb 2 PDub1963 1
beware of frencie Jan 30 ThosePharts 2
See all Conroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conroe Forum Now

Conroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Conroe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,197 • Total comments across all topics: 278,947,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC