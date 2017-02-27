The Shoreline condominium on Lake Conroe boasts waterfront views
The Shoreline is a 56-residence mid-rise condominium under construction on the southern shore of Lake Conroe at Waterpoint Marina. It features eight floor plans ranging from 1,500 to 2,911 square feet with private terraces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Wilson (covey creek builders)
|Feb 25
|tim wilson
|1
|Taken
|Feb 25
|Taken
|1
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Feb 24
|WatchPhartz
|1
|Giant pothole emerges on I-45 near Hardy Toll R...
|Feb 23
|GiantPhartse
|1
|Dead or Alive I am searching for my Dad
|Feb 21
|terridear1
|1
|Jason Burkett (Oct '12)
|Feb 19
|Forty Caliber Bom...
|28
|Review: Rodio Construction LLC (Apr '13)
|Feb 18
|El Gallo
|7
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC