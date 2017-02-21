Texas Senate panel mulls contentious ...

Texas Senate panel mulls contentious 'Wrongful birth' bill

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRGV

A "wrongful birth" bill prohibiting parents from suing doctors after their child is born with severe disabilities has begun advancing in the Texas Legislature. In 1975, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that parents were entitled to damages covering the extra cost of raising a child with disabilities after doctors failed to fully inform them about problems with the pregnancy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tim Wilson (covey creek builders) Sat tim wilson 1
Taken Sat Taken 1
News Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston Feb 24 WatchPhartz 1
News Giant pothole emerges on I-45 near Hardy Toll R... Feb 23 GiantPhartse 1
Dead or Alive I am searching for my Dad Feb 21 terridear1 1
Jason Burkett (Oct '12) Feb 19 Forty Caliber Bom... 28
Review: Rodio Construction LLC (Apr '13) Feb 18 El Gallo 7
See all Conroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conroe Forum Now

Conroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Conroe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,382 • Total comments across all topics: 279,184,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC