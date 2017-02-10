Texas districts opt out of start date through 'innovative' loophole
Administrators faced the seemingly impossible task of developing a 2017-18 calender that met everyone's demands: the state-mandated Aug. 28 start date, balanced semesters, finals before winter vacation, a week-long Thanksgiving break and a full two weeks off over the winter holidays. "We knew we were going to have some challenges this year," Fort Bend ISD Deputy Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Many pharts
|1,106
|alpheus adams [nickname frenchy]
|Feb 7
|GravyPhartz
|8
|Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10)
|Feb 6
|Jenny
|103
|Should Judge Tracy Gilbert be removed from office? (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Neighbor
|174
|Review: Accur-A/C
|Feb 2
|PDub1963
|1
|beware of frencie
|Jan 30
|ThosePharts
|2
|24 hr recycling bins in Spring?
|Jan 26
|Angela
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC