Texas company linked to Sargento recall
Country Fresh out of Conroe is recalling thousands of cases of their cooking and snacking items that contain Sargento cheese, that could also be affected by the bacteria. The product bears "BEST IF USED BY" dates between January 19, 2017 through February 17, 2017 .
