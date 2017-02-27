Rep. Kevin Brady no-show at Conroe to...

Rep. Kevin Brady no-show at Conroe town hall

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Chron

A photo of Congressman Kevin Brady is shown in a chair during an event billed as a town hall of the constituents of the 8th Congressional District held at Conroe Tower, 300 W. Davis Street, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Conroe. The 8th Congressional District is represented by Congressman Kevin Brady , and the event organizers invited the congressman, but didn't expect him to attend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tim Wilson (covey creek builders) 11 min memphis1215 2
Jason Burkett (Oct '12) 20 hr stangerine 29
Taken Feb 25 Taken 1
News Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston Feb 24 WatchPhartz 1
News Giant pothole emerges on I-45 near Hardy Toll R... Feb 23 GiantPhartse 1
Dead or Alive I am searching for my Dad Feb 21 terridear1 1
Review: Rodio Construction LLC (Apr '13) Feb 18 El Gallo 7
See all Conroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conroe Forum Now

Conroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Conroe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,931 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC