Property Tax Reform and Relief Gets a Big County Backer
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Senators Paul Bettencourt and Brandon Creighton commended Montgomery County officials for their unanimous resolution supporting much needed property tax reform and relief measures like Senate Bill 2, and two other measures filed by state representatives. Recognizing the pressing need of their constituents for property tax relief, Montgomery County Commissioners Court had already taken steps to cut their property tax rate and increase their homestead exemption for 2017 prior to supporting bills filed in the Legislature.
Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
