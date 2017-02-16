Police: $36,000 sent via USPS leads to Conroe pot bust6 MinsA...

A 30-year-old Conroe man was arrested last week after authorities said he was in possession of illicit narcotics during a search of a home in the 800 block of Glen Hollow Drive. The investigation into John Philip Simon began on Feb. 6, when detectives said they received information that $36,000 in cash was sent from Texas through the U.S. Post Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Click2Houston.