Police: $36,000 sent via USPS leads t...

Police: $36,000 sent via USPS leads to Conroe pot bust6 MinsA...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Click2Houston

A 30-year-old Conroe man was arrested last week after authorities said he was in possession of illicit narcotics during a search of a home in the 800 block of Glen Hollow Drive. The investigation into John Philip Simon began on Feb. 6, when detectives said they received information that $36,000 in cash was sent from Texas through the U.S. Post Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Click2Houston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 15 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
Shari Graham Wed FutureMrs 1
alpheus adams [nickname frenchy] Feb 7 GravyPhartz 8
Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10) Feb 6 Jenny 103
Should Judge Tracy Gilbert be removed from office? (Jul '11) Feb 6 Neighbor 174
Review: Accur-A/C Feb 2 PDub1963 1
beware of frencie Jan 30 ThosePharts 2
See all Conroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conroe Forum Now

Conroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Conroe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,916 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC