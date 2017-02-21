ModAero Festival and Air Show to grow...

ModAero Festival and Air Show to grow for 2nd year

10 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

The ModAero Festival and Air Show, an event designed to attract the next generation into aviation, will be expanded for its second-annual event June 2-4 at the Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport, event organizers announced this week. Last year's event featured aviation exhibits, a career fair and music festival.

