ModAero Festival and Air Show to grow for 2nd year
The ModAero Festival and Air Show, an event designed to attract the next generation into aviation, will be expanded for its second-annual event June 2-4 at the Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport, event organizers announced this week. Last year's event featured aviation exhibits, a career fair and music festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
