Mandelson awarded Legion d'Honneur: Ephraim Hardcastle

Now awarded France 's highest so-called distinction - the Legion d'Honneur - Peter Mandelson is unlikely to have received it under a previous president, Nicolas Sarkozy, who couldn't stand him. The French embassy has revealed that Peter Mandelson received one of France's top honours for his work promoting the EU and 'updating policies for tomorrow' Re the not-before-time eclipse of grimy solicitor Phil Shiner, who enriched himself by pursuing cases against serving soldiers, it's worth recalling the advice of Mark Twain, 'the father of US literature': 'The mere title of lawyer is enough to deprive a man of public confidence.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.