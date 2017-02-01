Mandelson awarded Legion d'Honneur: Ephraim Hardcastle
Now awarded France 's highest so-called distinction - the Legion d'Honneur - Peter Mandelson is unlikely to have received it under a previous president, Nicolas Sarkozy, who couldn't stand him. The French embassy has revealed that Peter Mandelson received one of France's top honours for his work promoting the EU and 'updating policies for tomorrow' Re the not-before-time eclipse of grimy solicitor Phil Shiner, who enriched himself by pursuing cases against serving soldiers, it's worth recalling the advice of Mark Twain, 'the father of US literature': 'The mere title of lawyer is enough to deprive a man of public confidence.'
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Accur-A/C
|11 hr
|PDub1963
|1
|Should Judge Tracy Gilbert be removed from office? (Jul '11)
|Wed
|getoverit
|172
|alpheus adams [nickname frenchy]
|Jan 30
|PotatoePharts
|6
|beware of frencie
|Jan 30
|ThosePharts
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|24 hr recycling bins in Spring?
|Jan 26
|Angela
|1
|Noland Found Guilty of Murder (May '06)
|Jan 24
|Lendal
|6
