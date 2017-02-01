Mandelson awarded Legion d'Honneur: E...

Mandelson awarded Legion d'Honneur: Ephraim Hardcastle

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Now awarded France 's highest so-called distinction - the Legion d'Honneur - Peter Mandelson is unlikely to have received it under a previous president, Nicolas Sarkozy, who couldn't stand him. The French embassy has revealed that Peter Mandelson received one of France's top honours for his work promoting the EU and 'updating policies for tomorrow' Re the not-before-time eclipse of grimy solicitor Phil Shiner, who enriched himself by pursuing cases against serving soldiers, it's worth recalling the advice of Mark Twain, 'the father of US literature': 'The mere title of lawyer is enough to deprive a man of public confidence.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Accur-A/C 11 hr PDub1963 1
Should Judge Tracy Gilbert be removed from office? (Jul '11) Wed getoverit 172
alpheus adams [nickname frenchy] Jan 30 PotatoePharts 6
beware of frencie Jan 30 ThosePharts 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 29 ShellPhartz 1,082
24 hr recycling bins in Spring? Jan 26 Angela 1
News Noland Found Guilty of Murder (May '06) Jan 24 Lendal 6
See all Conroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conroe Forum Now

Conroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Conroe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,055 • Total comments across all topics: 278,500,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC