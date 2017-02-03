Lone Star Groundwater Conservation Di...

Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District Richard Tramm Sam Baker...

LONE STAR GROUNDWATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT, RICHARD J. TRAMM, SAM W. BAKER, M. SCOTT WEISINGER, JIM STINSON, JOHN D. BLEYL, JACE HOUSTON, ROY MCCOY JR., RICK MOFFATT, AND W.B. WOOD, Appellants v. CITY OF CONROE, TEXAS, QUADVEST, L.P., WOODLAND OAKS UTILITY, L.P., CRYSTAL SPRINGS WATER CO., INC., EVERETT SQUARE, INC., E.S. WATER CONSOLIDATORS, INC., UTILITIES INVESTMENT CO., INC., AND T&W WATER SERVICE COMPANY, Appellees In this interlocutory appeal, the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation Districta < 1 and its Directors seek appellate review of orders overruling their pleas to the jurisdiction.

