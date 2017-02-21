Joseph Augustini, 25.
Luciano Gutierrez, 66, was booked into Bell County Jail on Feb. 26, 2015, on his ninth driving while intoxicated charge while wearing a shirt that read, "Warning: I Do Dumb Things." Luciano Gutierrez, 66, was booked into Bell County Jail on Feb. 26, 2015, on his ninth driving while intoxicated charge while wearing a shirt that read, "Warning: I Do Dumb Things."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dead or Alive I am searching for my Dad
|18 hr
|terridear1
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Jason Burkett (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Forty Caliber Bom...
|28
|Review: Rodio Construction LLC (Apr '13)
|Feb 18
|El Gallo
|7
|Shari Graham
|Feb 15
|FutureMrs
|1
|alpheus adams [nickname frenchy]
|Feb 7
|GravyPhartz
|8
|Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10)
|Feb 6
|Jenny
|103
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC