Girl escapes attempted kidnapping, Montgomery County deputies say
A quick-thinking Montgomery County girl managed to escape from a man who tried to pull her into his car, authorities said Monday. The girl, 11, said she was chasing after her pets about 5:30 p.m. Sunday when a man tried to pull her into his sports utility vehicle along the 5300 block of Old Highway 105 in Conroe, Montgomery County sheriff's deputies said.
