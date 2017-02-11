Crime 15 mins ago 11:56 a.m.Boy calls...

Crime 15 mins ago 11:56 a.m.Boy calls 911 after dad kills mom, deputies say

Wednesday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputes are on the scene of a fatal stabbing that led to a deadly officer-involved shooting at a home near Conroe. MCSO confirms an 11-year-old boy at the home called 911 after his dad stabbed his mom.

