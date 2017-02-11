Crime 15 mins ago 11:56 a.m.Boy calls 911 after dad kills mom, deputies say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputes are on the scene of a fatal stabbing that led to a deadly officer-involved shooting at a home near Conroe. MCSO confirms an 11-year-old boy at the home called 911 after his dad stabbed his mom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giant pothole emerges on I-45 near Hardy Toll R...
|19 hr
|GiantPhartse
|1
|Dead or Alive I am searching for my Dad
|Tue
|terridear1
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Jason Burkett (Oct '12)
|Feb 19
|Forty Caliber Bom...
|28
|Review: Rodio Construction LLC (Apr '13)
|Feb 18
|El Gallo
|7
|Shari Graham
|Feb 15
|FutureMrs
|1
|alpheus adams [nickname frenchy]
|Feb 7
|GravyPhartz
|8
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC