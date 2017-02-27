Bill to prohibit 'wrongful birth' lawsuits unanimously passes Texas Senate panel
The Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday unanimously approved a bill detailing an anti-abortion priority for the session: removing "wrongful birth" as a cause of action in medical malpractice lawsuits. Wrongful-birth suits allow parents of a child born with a genetic disability to sue their doctor if they say they weren't properly warned about the potential for the disability or counseled on their options, including the parents' choice to have an abortion based on the severity of the condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Wilson (covey creek builders)
|12 hr
|memphis1215
|2
|Jason Burkett (Oct '12)
|Tue
|stangerine
|29
|Taken
|Feb 25
|Taken
|1
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Feb 24
|WatchPhartz
|1
|Giant pothole emerges on I-45 near Hardy Toll R...
|Feb 23
|GiantPhartse
|1
|Dead or Alive I am searching for my Dad
|Feb 21
|terridear1
|1
|Review: Rodio Construction LLC (Apr '13)
|Feb 18
|El Gallo
|7
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC