Bill to prohibit 'wrongful birth' lawsuits unanimously passes Texas Senate panel

Monday Feb 27 Read more: Dallas Morning News

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday unanimously approved a bill detailing an anti-abortion priority for the session: removing "wrongful birth" as a cause of action in medical malpractice lawsuits. Wrongful-birth suits allow parents of a child born with a genetic disability to sue their doctor if they say they weren't properly warned about the potential for the disability or counseled on their options, including the parents' choice to have an abortion based on the severity of the condition.

