Rising Stars & Legends of Texas Coming to Downtown Conroe

Art and culture are everywhere in the booming community of Conroe, Texas, overflowing with fresh, new art and artists, theater companies, galleries, poets, playwrights, and filmmakers. The city boasts a symphony orchestra with a celebrated conductor, a world-renowned classical music competition, a choral group that has performed in Carnegie Hall , an esteemed Texas poet laureate, and music events from classical and jazz to country and pop.

