Police are seeking Mark Joshua Hall, ...

Police are seeking Mark Joshua Hall, who is charged with a murder on Dec. 19, 2016.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Family members of a man killed in the 4400 block of Dowling near Wheeler at a night club around 1:20am, talk to Houston police officers investigating the scene, Monday,Dec. 19, 2016 in Houston. Family members of a man killed in the 4400 block of Dowling near Wheeler at a night club around 1:20am, talk to Houston police officers investigating the scene, Monday,Dec. 19, 2016 in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
alpheus adams [nickname frenchy] 17 hr PotatoePharts 6
beware of frencie 17 hr ThosePharts 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
24 hr recycling bins in Spring? Jan 26 Angela 1
News Noland Found Guilty of Murder (May '06) Jan 24 Lendal 6
Should Judge Tracy Gilbert be removed from office? (Jul '11) Jan 23 BAD FATHER -- BAD... 171
420 (Jun '16) Jan 19 CountPhartula 3
See all Conroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conroe Forum Now

Conroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Conroe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,707 • Total comments across all topics: 278,424,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC