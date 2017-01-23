Mitsubishi Caterpillar to break groun...

Mitsubishi Caterpillar to break ground on ICOTEX facility in

Read more: Houston Chronicle

Origin Bank provided financing for a manufacturing and distribution center in the Conroe Industrial Park to be built by a venture of Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America and Jungheinrich AG. The 71,000-square-foot building will be developed by Archway Properties and built by Arco Design on 10 acres.

Conroe, TX

