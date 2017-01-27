Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America forms new venture to manufacture industrial components
Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. , the provider of Jungheinrich lift trucks and narrow aisle products in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and Jungheinrich Lift Truck Corp., today announced a joint venture to form Industrial Components of Texas, LLC , a new company that will manufacture industrial components. MCFA will be the primary customer, using ICOTEX components in the forklift production process at MCFA's Houston manufacturing plant.
