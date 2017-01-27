Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift Ameri...

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America forms new venture to manufacture industrial components

Friday Jan 27

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. , the provider of Jungheinrich lift trucks and narrow aisle products in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and Jungheinrich Lift Truck Corp., today announced a joint venture to form Industrial Components of Texas, LLC , a new company that will manufacture industrial components. MCFA will be the primary customer, using ICOTEX components in the forklift production process at MCFA's Houston manufacturing plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MRO-Esource.com.

Conroe, TX

