Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America forms new venture to manufacture industrial components

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. , the provider of Jungheinrich lift trucks and narrow aisle products in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and Jungheinrich Lift Truck Corp., today announced a joint venture to form Industrial Components of Texas, LLC , a new company that will manufacture industrial components. MCFA will be the primary customer, using ICOTEX components in the forklift production process at MCFA's Houston manufacturing plant.

