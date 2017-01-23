Matt Davis '97 Takes Over as Chair of Conroe, Texas Chamber of Commerce
Matt Davis, chief executive officer of Conroe Regional Medical Center in Texas and 1997 graduate of DePauw University, is the incoming chair of the Conroe/Greater Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce. He will be formally installed Saturday, January 21, at the 39th annual Chairman's Ball at La Toretta Lake Resort & Spa.
