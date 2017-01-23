Matt Davis '97 Takes Over as Chair of...

Matt Davis '97 Takes Over as Chair of Conroe, Texas Chamber of Commerce

Monday Jan 16 Read more: WGRE-FM Greencastle

Matt Davis, chief executive officer of Conroe Regional Medical Center in Texas and 1997 graduate of DePauw University, is the incoming chair of the Conroe/Greater Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce. He will be formally installed Saturday, January 21, at the 39th annual Chairman's Ball at La Toretta Lake Resort & Spa.

Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.

