Lone Star College-Conroe Center expan...

Lone Star College-Conroe Center expands workforce training facilities

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: University Business

Lone Star College-Conroe Center officially opened its new, state-of-the-art workforce training expansion facility. The increase in space will continue its mission in serving the needs of those in the community seeking to enter a new career, expand within an existing one, or simply learn something new.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 19 hr FlavorsPharts 1,054
alpheus adams [nickname frenchy] Fri PotatoesPharts 4
420 (Jun '16) Thu CountPhartula 3
Choices night club (Apr '16) Thu Phartown 2
Jason Burkett (Oct '12) Jan 13 Dave5304 27
Happy Birthday Jan 11 Angel 1
News SJRA provides update on Lake Conroe (May '16) Jan 10 When 3
See all Conroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conroe Forum Now

Conroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Conroe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,508 • Total comments across all topics: 278,147,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC