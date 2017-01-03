Hospitals in Clear Lake, Conroe achieve Level 2 trauma designations
The state of Texas and the American College of Surgeons have announced two Houston-area Level 2 trauma centers: Clear Lake Regional Medical Center and Conroe Regional Medical Center. The hospitals have operated at Level 2 standards for some time.
