Hospitals in Clear Lake, Conroe achie...

Hospitals in Clear Lake, Conroe achieve Level 2 trauma designations

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Houston Chronicle

The state of Texas and the American College of Surgeons have announced two Houston-area Level 2 trauma centers: Clear Lake Regional Medical Center and Conroe Regional Medical Center. The hospitals have operated at Level 2 standards for some time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 20 min Wang 1,014
Happy Birthday 12 hr Angel 1
News SJRA provides update on Lake Conroe (May '16) Tue When 3
Swap subs for green Tue SubSwapper 1
catherine Serviss Jan 3 truth bomb 2
Catherine Serviss Jan 3 truth bomb 1
News Channel 39's Mia Gradney is a working anchor (Feb '10) Dec 13 mr t 4
See all Conroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conroe Forum Now

Conroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Conroe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,529 • Total comments across all topics: 277,815,078

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC