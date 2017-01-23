Filed gun legislation attempts to amend campus carry and open carry laws
Several of the approximately 45 pieces of firearm-related legislation filed since Nov. 14, 2016 pertain to open carry and campus carry legislation. Campus carry and open carry legislation was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|24 hr recycling bins in Spring?
|Thu
|Angela
|1
|Noland Found Guilty of Murder (May '06)
|Jan 24
|Lendal
|6
|Should Judge Tracy Gilbert be removed from office? (Jul '11)
|Jan 23
|BAD FATHER -- BAD...
|171
|alpheus adams [nickname frenchy]
|Jan 20
|PotatoesPharts
|4
|420 (Jun '16)
|Jan 19
|CountPhartula
|3
|Choices night club (Apr '16)
|Jan 19
|Phartown
|2
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC