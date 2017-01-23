Filed gun legislation attempts to ame...

Filed gun legislation attempts to amend campus carry and open carry laws

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Daily Texan

Several of the approximately 45 pieces of firearm-related legislation filed since Nov. 14, 2016 pertain to open carry and campus carry legislation. Campus carry and open carry legislation was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Thu CountryPharts 1,068
24 hr recycling bins in Spring? Thu Angela 1
News Noland Found Guilty of Murder (May '06) Jan 24 Lendal 6
Should Judge Tracy Gilbert be removed from office? (Jul '11) Jan 23 BAD FATHER -- BAD... 171
alpheus adams [nickname frenchy] Jan 20 PotatoesPharts 4
420 (Jun '16) Jan 19 CountPhartula 3
Choices night club (Apr '16) Jan 19 Phartown 2
See all Conroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conroe Forum Now

Conroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Health Care
 

Conroe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,925 • Total comments across all topics: 278,313,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC