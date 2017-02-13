Feds take out Bandidos lawyers
Jeffrey Fay Pike, 60, of Conroe, the national president of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, is escorted from the Bob Casey Federal Courthouse, 515 Rusk, after an appearance in federal court, where he faced several charges related to his alleged activity with the Bandidos Motorcycle Club shown Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Houston. Jeffrey Ray Pike is escorted by a U. S. Marshal after an appearance in federal court, where he faced several charges related to his alleged activity with the Bandidos Motorcycle Club Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|FewPhartss
|1,108
|alpheus adams [nickname frenchy]
|Feb 7
|GravyPhartz
|8
|Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10)
|Feb 6
|Jenny
|103
|Should Judge Tracy Gilbert be removed from office? (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Neighbor
|174
|Review: Accur-A/C
|Feb 2
|PDub1963
|1
|beware of frencie
|Jan 30
|ThosePharts
|2
|24 hr recycling bins in Spring?
|Jan 26
|Angela
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC