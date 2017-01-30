Dorothy Ann Fritz

Dorothy Ann Fritz

On January 28, 2017, those of us who knew and loved Dot Fritz lost one of our greatest gifts, wife, mother, grandmother, sister. She bravely and graciously fought the battle of Acute Myeloid Leukemia and was taken from us way too soon.

