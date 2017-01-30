B-17 Flying Fortress To Be Based At C...

B-17 Flying Fortress To Be Based At Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport

The Commemorative Air Force is planning to move its B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders to a new permanent home at Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport in February. The Courier newspaper reports that there will be a public ribbon cutting at the General Aviation Services hangar where the airplane will be kept in March, with WWII veterans in attendance.

