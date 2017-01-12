A Tax-Free Day For Buying Guns Could ...

A Tax-Free Day For Buying Guns Could Become An Actual Thing in Texas

There are 1 comment on the Houston Press story from Wednesday Jan 11, titled A Tax-Free Day For Buying Guns Could Become An Actual Thing in Texas. In it, Houston Press reports that:

If SB 133 gets through the state legislature you might get to buy this little beauty tax-free, despite the fact that we're not entirely sure what you would hunt with a Glock.

FormerParatroope r

Grand Rapids, MI

#1 Wednesday Jan 11
From the article

"During that time, people would be able to purchase everything that qualifies as "hunting supplies," including ammunition, archery equipment, hunting blinds and stands, hunting decoys, gun-cleaning supplies, gun cases and safes, hunting optics, and hunting safety equipment."

Does that say anything about non hunting firearms? Then why bring a self defense firearm into the conversation? Over react much?
