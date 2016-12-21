Texas cops sweep up 36 in child sex sting
Three-dozen Texas men could spend Christmas behind bars after they were swept up in an Internet sting and accused of trying to sexually exploit children. The Montgomery County men were caught in "Operation Safe Holiday," a police investigation that spanned from October to December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone remember Marissa Estrada who got pr...
|Dec 19
|sadsillyman
|2
|Channel 39's Mia Gradney is a working anchor (Feb '10)
|Dec 13
|mr t
|4
|Patty Potty
|Dec 13
|Laura
|1
|johnny adamick (Sep '10)
|Dec 7
|John ford
|4
|Jason Burkett (Oct '12)
|Dec 7
|Meg
|26
|catherine Serviss
|Nov '16
|truth
|1
|The Woodlands Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC