Feds go after Bandidos lawyers
Jeffrey Fay Pike, 60, of Conroe, the national president of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, is escorted from the Bob Casey Federal Courthouse, 515 Rusk, after an appearance in federal court, where he faced several charges related to his alleged activity with the Bandidos Motorcycle Club shown Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Houston. Jeffrey Ray Pike is escorted by a U. S. Marshal after an appearance in federal court, where he faced several charges related to his alleged activity with the Bandidos Motorcycle Club Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Houston.
