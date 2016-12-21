Feds fail to ban lawyer from Bandidos shootout case
Federal prosecutors recently failed to have high-profile Houston lawyer Kent Schaffer barred from representing the former head of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club in an ongoing criminal case. They had contended he reviewed court papers for all Bandidos members accused of crimes in order to sniff out informants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone remember Marissa Estrada who got pr...
|Dec 19
|sadsillyman
|2
|Channel 39's Mia Gradney is a working anchor (Feb '10)
|Dec 13
|mr t
|4
|Patty Potty
|Dec 13
|Laura
|1
|johnny adamick (Sep '10)
|Dec 7
|John ford
|4
|Jason Burkett (Oct '12)
|Dec 7
|Meg
|26
|catherine Serviss
|Nov '16
|truth
|1
|The Woodlands Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC