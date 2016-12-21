California restaurant now selling this huge torta called

Los 2 Kuinitos told mySA.com the new food star is called the "Torta DF," which sells for about $14 and is filled with pork, ham, cheese, egg and all the fixings. Los 2 Kuinitos told mySA.com the new food star is called the "Torta DF," which sells for about $14 and is filled with pork, ham, cheese, egg and all the fixings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.