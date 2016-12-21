Authorities investigating Houston Co. major wreck involving car, stretch Hummer

Around 9:07 p.m. Wednesday, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash, more than a mile south of Lovelady. According to DPS, a 2010 Chevy passenger car was traveling northbound on SH 19, when the driver crossed the center line and struck a 2003 Hummer limousine head-on.

