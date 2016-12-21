Weightlifter pleads guilty, sentenced to prison 8 minutes ago A...

A Victoria weightlifter was recently sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to 11 felonies, including possessing an anabolic steroid. Christopher Alexson Pappillion accepted a plea offer on Nov. 23. He was scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 12. District Attorney Stephen Tyler said he extended the plea offer because of the age of the case and because some experts were unavailable to testify as to the pharmalogical effects of the drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.