Judge rejects attempt to remove lawyer from Bandidos

Bandidos motorcycle club president Jeff Pike, left, exits Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 the John H. Wood, Jr. Federal Courthouse in San Antonio after a hearing where the government claimed his attorney had a conflict of interest and sought to remove him. less Bandidos motorcycle club president Jeff Pike, left, exits Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 the John H. Wood, Jr. Federal Courthouse in San Antonio after a hearing where the government claimed his attorney had a ... more Bandidos motorcycle club president Jeff Pike, left, exits Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 the John H. Wood, Jr. Federal Courthouse in San Antonio after a hearing where the government claimed his attorney had a conflict of interest and sought to remove him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.