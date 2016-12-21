Judge rejects attempt to remove lawyer from Bandidos
Bandidos motorcycle club president Jeff Pike, left, exits Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 the John H. Wood, Jr. Federal Courthouse in San Antonio after a hearing where the government claimed his attorney had a conflict of interest and sought to remove him. less Bandidos motorcycle club president Jeff Pike, left, exits Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 the John H. Wood, Jr. Federal Courthouse in San Antonio after a hearing where the government claimed his attorney had a ... more Bandidos motorcycle club president Jeff Pike, left, exits Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 the John H. Wood, Jr. Federal Courthouse in San Antonio after a hearing where the government claimed his attorney had a conflict of interest and sought to remove him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone remember Marissa Estrada who got pr...
|Dec 19
|sadsillyman
|2
|Channel 39's Mia Gradney is a working anchor (Feb '10)
|Dec 13
|mr t
|4
|Patty Potty
|Dec 13
|Laura
|1
|johnny adamick (Sep '10)
|Dec 7
|John ford
|4
|Jason Burkett (Oct '12)
|Dec 7
|Meg
|26
|catherine Serviss
|Nov '16
|truth
|1
|The Woodlands Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC