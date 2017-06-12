Greene, Washington counties part of g...

Greene, Washington counties part of group receiving $1.7 million grant to develop food shed

Greene and Washington counties are expected to benefit from a $1.75 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to increase food production and exportation in 38 counties across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Maryland.

