Flash Flood Warning issued May 5 at 4...

Flash Flood Warning issued May 5 at 4:58PM EDT expiring May 5 at 6:45PM EDT in effect for: Fayette

Friday May 5

PAC051-052245- /O.CON.KPBZ.FF.W.0005.000000T0000Z-170505T2245Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Fayette PA- 458 PM EDT FRI MAY 5 2017 ...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL FAYETTE COUNTY... At 457 PM EDT, radar continued to indicate thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. One to one and a half inches of rain has already fallen.

