Jail time for woman who threatened youth football officials
A western Pennsylvania woman will spend up to two years in jail for helping a co-worker threaten youth football officials. The Tribune-Review reports that 35-year-old Kimberly Ross, of Connellsville, pleaded guilty to charges of making terroristic threats, conspiracy and harassment last year.
