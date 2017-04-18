Jail time for woman who threatened yo...

Jail time for woman who threatened youth football officials

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Pocono Record

A western Pennsylvania woman will spend up to two years in jail for helping a co-worker threaten youth football officials. The Tribune-Review reports that 35-year-old Kimberly Ross, of Connellsville, pleaded guilty to charges of making terroristic threats, conspiracy and harassment last year.

