Cops: Man on crack crashes into cars on I-70
Pennsylvania State Police say a man on crack cocaine has been jailed on charges he crashed into other cars he thought were trying to box him in on Interstate 70. Forty-four-year-old Sedrick Holman, of Connellsville, remained in the Washington County jail Monday on charges including driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and risking a catastrophe. He didn't have an attorney.
