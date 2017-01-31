Here's a primer on vapor pressure def...

Here's a primer on vapor pressure deficit.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Grower Talks

Vapor pressure deficit isn't a new concept, but it's beginning to become more widely implemented in commercial greenhouses. The VPD concept was developed in the 1970s by Bob Oglevee as a tool to improve mist control systems in propagation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grower Talks.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Study the Bible Oct '16 Hello 1
Why was Phil Martell hired? (Mar '16) Jun '16 Richard Sanderson 6
woman panhandling for diapers and baby wipes at... (Apr '16) May '16 Tin cup 3
Did Martell Submit Fake Budget Data (Mar '16) Mar '16 The truth 2
News Man accused of pharmacy robbery spree arrested ... (Feb '16) Mar '16 On the beat 2
Morons on 201 (Sep '14) Mar '16 Whack a pole 4
Jesus, Son of God (Mar '14) Oct '15 Disagree 6
See all Connellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connellsville Forum Now

Connellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Connellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Connellsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,308 • Total comments across all topics: 278,459,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC