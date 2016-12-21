Historic goof: Area's only recorded '...

Historic goof: Area's only recorded 'lynching' didn't happen

Friday Dec 23

For more than a century, the death of David Pierce has been a stain on Western Pennsylvania as the only victim of a lynching in the region. The African-American man was said to have shot and killed Sanford White, a white superintendent of a coke works near Dunbar, Fayette County, on the morning of Dec. 19, 1899, after Mr. White intervened during a fight between Mr. Pierce and another white coke executive, Richard Cunningham.

