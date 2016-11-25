November 25, 2016Harassment: Dylan Glover, 18, of 263 Hunting Hills...

November 25, 2016Harassment: Dylan Gl...

November 25, 2016

Harassment: Dylan Glover, 18, of 263 Hunting Hills Road, Dilliner, will be cited for harassment for allegedly hitting and kicking an unidentified man at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at 254 Duff St., state police said.

