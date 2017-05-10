Coroner: Man drowns after diving into...

Coroner: Man drowns after diving into cold water near dam

Read more: The Progress

Authorities say a man apparently drowned after driving into very cold water churning from the base of a western Pennsylvania dam. The Fayette County coroner said 21-year-old Brendan Katucki of North Wales was at a family gathering in Confluence when he tried to swim across the Youghiogheny River near an outflow dam shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.

